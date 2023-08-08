Bailard Inc. Raises Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 362.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 45,628 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 104,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 15,750 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,840,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,705,000 after buying an additional 388,783 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,215,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,621,000 after buying an additional 79,931 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,445,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,660,000 after acquiring an additional 26,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEAK has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.73.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

PEAK stock opened at $21.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.88. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.21.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $545.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.70 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 25.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.71%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

