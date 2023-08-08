Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lessened its holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Greif were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Greif during the first quarter valued at $1,648,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Greif by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Greif by 1.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Greif by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 29,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 34,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Greif Stock Up 0.7 %

Greif stock opened at $75.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.63. Greif, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Greif Dividend Announcement

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. Greif had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Greif’s payout ratio is 26.77%.

Insider Transactions at Greif

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total value of $205,593.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,587 shares in the company, valued at $6,621,311.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 2,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total value of $205,593.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,621,311.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $101,471.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,132,444.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on GEF. StockNews.com upgraded Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Greif from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Greif from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Greif Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

