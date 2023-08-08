Bailard Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 362.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 45,628 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 104,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 15,750 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,840,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,705,000 after purchasing an additional 388,783 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,215,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,621,000 after purchasing an additional 79,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,445,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,660,000 after purchasing an additional 26,749 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEAK opened at $21.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average of $22.21. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 25.05%. The company had revenue of $545.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.71%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEAK shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.73.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

