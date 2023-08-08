Bailard Inc. Makes New Investment in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $1,938,466.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,071.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $1,938,466.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,071.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 28,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total transaction of $1,888,524.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,122 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,595. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BERY opened at $63.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.19. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.52 and a 52-week high of $68.01.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.54%.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

