AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 140.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the first quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXIS Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $56.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $48.32 and a 1-year high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.03 and a 200-day moving average of $56.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.46. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. AXIS Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on AXIS Capital from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at AXIS Capital

In other news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

