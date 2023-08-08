Bailard Inc. Has $611,000 Stock Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOCS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 15.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 0.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Focus Financial Partners Price Performance

Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $52.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,047.20 and a beta of 1.28. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.27 and a 12-month high of $52.66.

Focus Financial Partners Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

