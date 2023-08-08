Bailard Inc. Purchases 53 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in Graham by 658.1% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Graham by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Graham by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in Graham by 3.2% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter worth about $741,000. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham Stock Performance

Shares of Graham stock opened at $605.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $573.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $594.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.03. Graham Holdings has a 12 month low of $525.58 and a 12 month high of $681.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Graham from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Graham

Graham Profile

(Free Report)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.