Bailard Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Bailard Inc. increased its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 140.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $56.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $48.32 and a 12 month high of $63.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.01.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.46. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

