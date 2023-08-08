Bailard Inc. Has $613,000 Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Bailard Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,152 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,331,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY opened at $81.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.77. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $82.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.2118 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

