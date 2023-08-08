Bailard Inc. Raises Stock Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,886,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,294,000 after purchasing an additional 257,933 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,417,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,750,000 after buying an additional 370,581 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,398,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,196,000 after buying an additional 110,590 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,390,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,032,000 after buying an additional 81,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its position in TEGNA by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 3,990,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.07. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $22.29.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. TEGNA had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.1138 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is 12.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on TGNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark cut their price target on TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

