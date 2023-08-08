Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Position Lifted by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Free Report) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FOCS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 0.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 17.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $52.36 on Tuesday. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.27 and a 12-month high of $52.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,047.20 and a beta of 1.28.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

