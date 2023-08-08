Bailard Inc. Has $673,000 Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,235 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the software company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 51,840 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $120,194,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $65,251.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,472 shares in the company, valued at $944,352.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. OTR Global cut shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, July 20th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.84.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADSK

Autodesk Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $203.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.78, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.91 and a 200-day moving average of $204.96. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.61 and a 12-month high of $235.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.