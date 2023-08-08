Bailard Inc. Boosts Holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Bailard Inc. grew its position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 130.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Univar Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.60.

Shares of UNVR stock opened at $36.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Univar Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $36.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average of $35.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.67.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

