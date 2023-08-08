Bailard Inc. Invests $593,000 in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC raised its position in Berry Global Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 89.2% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Berry Global Group news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $35,365.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $35,365.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 28,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total value of $1,888,524.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,122 shares of company stock worth $5,770,595 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $63.40 on Tuesday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.52 and a 12 month high of $68.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.54%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BERY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.23.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

