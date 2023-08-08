Bailard Inc. Grows Stock Position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 4,166.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,482,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,527 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 60.1% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 968,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after buying an additional 363,553 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 104.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 704,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after acquiring an additional 359,501 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 609.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 278,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 239,249 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 1,247.8% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 216,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 200,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

NXGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 12th. TheStreet cut NextGen Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of NXGN opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 563.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.06.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $178.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.45 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

