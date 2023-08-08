FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 4.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2.0% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on FedEx from $260.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on FedEx from $259.00 to $288.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.14.

FedEx Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE FDX opened at $264.41 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $270.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.09.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.87 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,483,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.