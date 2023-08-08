Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $710,000 Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PH. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total transaction of $859,432.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $620,821.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,817.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH opened at $424.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $235.69 and a 52 week high of $425.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $379.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.42.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PH. Citigroup boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $383.00 to $446.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $395.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.57.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

