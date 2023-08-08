Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 4,624 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,899 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,624 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $35.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.71. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Intel’s payout ratio is -227.26%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

