Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires 726 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 103.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Albemarle by 45.4% in the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 50,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,239,000 after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Albemarle by 3.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in Albemarle by 27.4% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 10.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.30.

Albemarle Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:ALB opened at $196.77 on Tuesday. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $171.82 and a 1-year high of $334.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.48 and a 200 day moving average of $224.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 25.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 4.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In related news, insider Eric Norris acquired 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

