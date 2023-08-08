Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $938,000 Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 77.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,168,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,948,742,000 after buying an additional 180,374 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,576,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $969,882,000 after buying an additional 16,552 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after buying an additional 385,420 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $572,224,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,492,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $625,340,000 after buying an additional 298,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,344,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,344,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total transaction of $31,369.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $11,041,694.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Price Performance

KLAC stock opened at $506.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $472.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $419.32. The stock has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $517.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Articles

