Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 645 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $186,553.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,471.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,338 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,430 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 3.9 %

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $310.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $209.27 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The company has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $319.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.67.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

