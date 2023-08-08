970 Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Bought by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 970 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 9.7% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at about $878,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 18.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 13.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 96,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,065,000 after acquiring an additional 42,578 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Stock Up 1.5 %

WDAY stock opened at $233.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $240.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.62. The firm has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a PE ratio of -226.75, a PEG ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Workday from $247.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded Workday from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Workday from $246.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $869,334.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,795,155.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $869,334.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,795,155.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $22,573,555.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,146,694.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,957 shares of company stock valued at $36,069,800 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

