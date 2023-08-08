Perpetual Ltd Makes New Investment in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,356 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,961,849,000 after acquiring an additional 46,384 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,669,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,621,000 after buying an additional 9,878 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in HubSpot by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,160,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,644,000 after acquiring an additional 346,272 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 33.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 986,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,185,000 after purchasing an additional 68,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on HUBS shares. TheStreet upgraded HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 766 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.43, for a total transaction of $436,183.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,062 shares in the company, valued at $5,729,604.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.69, for a total transaction of $4,731,865.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 586,876 shares in the company, valued at $326,708,000.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 766 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.43, for a total transaction of $436,183.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,729,604.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,620 shares of company stock worth $18,719,447. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $494.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $528.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $449.02. The company has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.46 and a beta of 1.58. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.03 and a 52 week high of $581.40.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

