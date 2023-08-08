ProVise Management Group LLC Buys New Shares in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.11.

Centene Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $66.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.87 and its 200-day moving average is $67.87. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $98.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. Centene had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $37.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.