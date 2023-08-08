ProVise Management Group LLC Has $276,000 Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,737 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 111,955 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,937,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,089 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,926,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 93,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after buying an additional 11,201 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $42.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 2.03. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.88.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 20.69%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FCX. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

