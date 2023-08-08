Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $27,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 66.7% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.4 %

AEP stock opened at $80.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.13.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.57.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

