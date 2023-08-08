Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 195 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $2,057,164,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,158,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,134 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,384,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $391,011,000. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,179 shares of company stock valued at $16,939,454 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $255.62 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $221.22 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.01.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.13.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

