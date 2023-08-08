Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CROX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Crocs by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Crocs by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 119,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,955,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,680,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

CROX opened at $104.48 on Tuesday. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.89.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 81.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Crocs from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.29.

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total transaction of $1,092,487.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 119,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,844,523.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.53 per share, with a total value of $49,965.34. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 203,362 shares in the company, valued at $21,257,429.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 10,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total transaction of $1,092,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 119,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,844,523.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

