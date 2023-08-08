Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 886 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 93.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,028,807,000 after buying an additional 4,041,425 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $697,398,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 397.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $222,041,000 after purchasing an additional 697,591 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,645,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $418,508,000 after purchasing an additional 659,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StonePine Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 695.5% in the 1st quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 585,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $145,017,000 after purchasing an additional 512,191 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $275.22 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $287.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $260.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 66.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.89.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

