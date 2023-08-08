ProVise Management Group LLC Invests $230,000 in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 242.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Republic Services by 1,086.2% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Republic Services by 40.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services stock opened at $148.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.58 and a 12-month high of $156.65.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.84%.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

