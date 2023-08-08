Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $266.17.

A number of research analysts have commented on CMI shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CMI

Institutional Trading of Cummins

Cummins Trading Up 0.3 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cummins by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 835,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,894,000 after acquiring an additional 165,672 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Cummins by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 278,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cummins by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Cummins by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMI opened at $237.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins has a one year low of $200.40 and a one year high of $265.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.71.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins will post 19.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

About Cummins

(Get Free Report

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.