Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 106,777.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,643 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $721,085,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of AON by 4,109.5% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,266,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,261,000 after buying an additional 1,236,850 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,922,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AON by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,355,000 after acquiring an additional 620,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON opened at $318.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $266.35 and a 1 year high of $347.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.68.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $352.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.55.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

