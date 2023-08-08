Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 4,335 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 215.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 771,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,773,000 after purchasing an additional 86,448 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CL opened at $76.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $83.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.40 and its 200 day moving average is $75.82.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 13,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $1,110,633.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,938.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,078 shares of company stock worth $4,763,549. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

