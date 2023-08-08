Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.2% in the first quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $222.80 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $181.40 and a 52-week high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.40. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.81.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $247.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.35.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $1,814,707.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,703. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,147 shares of company stock worth $6,612,685. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

