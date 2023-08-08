JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Receives $57.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.64.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on JD.com from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

JD.com Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $38.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. JD.com has a 12-month low of $31.57 and a 12-month high of $67.87.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 1.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JD. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in JD.com by 130.1% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 3,824,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $167,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,550 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth about $110,942,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth $56,120,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth about $70,753,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the first quarter valued at about $71,389,000. 15.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Further Reading

