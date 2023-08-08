Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 11,071 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,243 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 11,071 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth $15,783,781,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on F. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark increased their price target on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.42.

Shares of F opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average of $12.88.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

