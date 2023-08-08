JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.64.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JD. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on JD.com from $68.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on JD.com from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get JD.com alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on JD

Institutional Trading of JD.com

JD.com Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of JD.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,221,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $624,201,000 after buying an additional 188,100 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in JD.com by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,892,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $214,732,000 after buying an additional 462,472 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in JD.com by 8.5% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,147,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $141,564,000 after buying an additional 323,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in JD.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,540,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $198,711,000 after acquiring an additional 57,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 3,133,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $175,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $38.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.37. The stock has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. JD.com has a 12 month low of $31.57 and a 12 month high of $67.87.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Equities analysts predict that JD.com will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.