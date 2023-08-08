JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.64.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on JD. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on JD.com from $68.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on JD.com from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.
View Our Latest Research Report on JD
Institutional Trading of JD.com
JD.com Trading Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ:JD opened at $38.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.37. The stock has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. JD.com has a 12 month low of $31.57 and a 12 month high of $67.87.
JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Equities analysts predict that JD.com will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.
JD.com Company Profile
JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than JD.com
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 8 Best Meme Stocks to Buy Now
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Is Now The Time To Buy XLF Financial ETF?
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Three Ways To Play The Rise In Oil Prices
Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.