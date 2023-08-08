3,861 Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Purchased by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,861 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

VEEV opened at $196.72 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $232.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.76 and its 200 day moving average is $181.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.48, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $526.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,312.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,312.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,109 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

