Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $35.31 on Tuesday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $38.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

