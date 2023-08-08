Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,200 Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Maxim Group cut their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coherus BioSciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Coherus BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $474.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.91. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $14.11.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $32.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherus BioSciences Profile

(Free Report)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.