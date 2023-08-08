Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 71,541 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 96.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,541 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $97.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.60. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $99.53. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.9529 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

