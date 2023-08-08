Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Invests $48,000 in Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 117,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Ryvyl at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ryvyl during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.11% of the company’s stock.
Ryvyl Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of Ryvyl stock opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 3.20. Ryvyl Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $2.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $0.69.
About Ryvyl
Ryvyl Inc, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger. Its products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual payment card processing management system, including software that facilitates on and off ramp e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Coyni, a digital currency platform that is backed on a 1:1 ratio to the U.S.
