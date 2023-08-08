Guardian Investment Management Purchases 32,540 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Guardian Investment Management increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 192.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 32,540 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 2.1% of Guardian Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,226,390,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $209,464,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 211.8% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,678,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,420,000 after buying an additional 1,819,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. HSBC lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.30.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $107.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $429.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $83.89 and a 1 year high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

