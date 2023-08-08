Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 93.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,092 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,868,326,000 after buying an additional 4,771,084 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,315,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,264 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,043,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,159,000 after purchasing an additional 286,709 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,691,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,079,000 after purchasing an additional 123,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,692,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,582,000 after purchasing an additional 331,940 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ TLT opened at $95.58 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.85 and a fifty-two week high of $118.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.54.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.2753 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.