Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,200 Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 6.9% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 4.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHRS. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.63.

Coherus BioSciences Stock Performance

CHRS opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average of $6.15. The firm has a market cap of $474.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $32.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.73 million. Equities research analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coherus BioSciences Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

