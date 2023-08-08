Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $212,000 Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 96.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,541 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,695 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 74,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

ACWI stock opened at $97.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.60. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $99.53.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.9529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

