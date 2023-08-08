Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 19,146 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 95.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 994 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,146 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% in the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of ADP stock opened at $250.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.69. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.23.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

