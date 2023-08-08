Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,657 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 18.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 102.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter.

KW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE KW opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.97 and a 1 year high of $20.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average is $16.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 64.46 and a beta of 1.17.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.28 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 369.24%.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

