Bailard Inc. Sells 1,837 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bailard Inc. lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE XOM opened at $107.18 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $83.89 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.93. The stock has a market cap of $429.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.