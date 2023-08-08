Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,502 Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UVV. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Universal by 6.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Universal in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Universal by 111.7% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 48,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 25,741 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal by 13.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 299,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,826,000 after acquiring an additional 36,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Universal by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 22,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UVV opened at $49.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.69. Universal Co. has a twelve month low of $43.64 and a twelve month high of $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $693.98 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.26%.

In related news, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UVV. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

